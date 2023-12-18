Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,746. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

