Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,655 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

