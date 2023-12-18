Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 12,600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RYT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.