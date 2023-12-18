Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,067. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

