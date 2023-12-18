Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 16,663 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after buying an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after buying an additional 85,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.20. 42,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

