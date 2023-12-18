Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 3.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.51. 354,842 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

