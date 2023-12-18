Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.76. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
