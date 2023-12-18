Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter.

PXH traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,562. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

