Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ITW traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $258.12. 50,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,655. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.13 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average of $240.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

