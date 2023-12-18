Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $234.61. 157,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,501. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

