Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,854 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,030. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.