Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $66.22. 933,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $68.27.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

