Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

