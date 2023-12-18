Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,540. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.87.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

