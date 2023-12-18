Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 398,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

