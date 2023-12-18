Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 657,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 925,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 158,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 143,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,108,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. 161,717 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

