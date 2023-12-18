Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 29th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

KEG.UN opened at C$13.38 on Monday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.39.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

