Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 29th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
KEG.UN opened at C$13.38 on Monday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.39.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
