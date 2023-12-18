Keith A. Anderson Sells 18,750 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,131. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 935,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

