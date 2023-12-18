Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $131.93 Average PT from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $119.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

