Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$337,650.80 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 2,206 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.06, for a total value of C$337,650.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,561.15.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,223. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$162.59.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8648242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KXS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

