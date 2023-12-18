Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $33.89. Kinetik shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 45,721 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at $108,938,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNTK. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,036,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 329,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,566,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

