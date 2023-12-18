Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 389,180 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

