KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $84.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

