KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNYJY. Bank of America downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

