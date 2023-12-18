Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 884,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,312,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

