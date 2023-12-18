Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IVE opened at $176.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

