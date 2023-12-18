Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $259.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average is $242.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $261.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

