Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.