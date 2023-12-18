Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,919 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $45,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.