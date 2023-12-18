Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

