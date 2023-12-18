Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.0 %
BKR stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
