Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.0 %

BKR stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

