Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $22.02 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,719 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

