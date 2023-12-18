Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $45.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 6.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 11.40% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPSE. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $438.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

