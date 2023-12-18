Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.