Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIVFree Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $934.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.