Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,948 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 9.08% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $36,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

