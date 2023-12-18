Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $43.09 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BLV opened at $74.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.