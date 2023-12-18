Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 519,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,530,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,323,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

