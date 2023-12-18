Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 99,292 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

