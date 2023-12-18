Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

