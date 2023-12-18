Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.