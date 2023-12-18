Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 28,380 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,380 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $2,491,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $60,870,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 165,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ING opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

