Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 305 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $82.88.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.