Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 3,648 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.34% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,511,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 709,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 278,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

