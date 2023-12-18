Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

