KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. KT makes up about 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in KT by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in KT by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 211,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

