KWB Wealth Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

