KWB Wealth Has $294,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

KWB Wealth lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,126,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 307,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 418,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $91.68.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

