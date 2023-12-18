KWB Wealth Has $605,000 Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned 0.11% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $162.69 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.25.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

