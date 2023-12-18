KWB Wealth Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in NIKE were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $121.55 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

