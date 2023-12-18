KWB Wealth Sells 190 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

